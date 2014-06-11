The latest release of land for new homes here has been scaled back again as Singapore faces a record supply of homes in the pipeline and dwindling buyer demand.

The number of homes that can be built on sites being made available to developers on the Government Land Sales programme for the second half of the year is well down from that in the first half.

The six residential and two mixed-use sites on the confirmed list will be able to accommodate up to 3,900 new private homes - down 15 percent on the 4,600 in the first six months.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)