Two Singapore developers unveiled plans to develop sites
overseas for residences, the Straits Times Daily reported.
Stamford Land Corp Ltd has lodged an application
to redevelop a heritage site in Sydney, Australia.
The mainboard-listed company said in a statement that the
proposal for the development of 93-97 Macquarie Street, where
its Sir Stamford Circular Quay hotel currently stands, includes
retaining and adapting the former Health Department Building.
In Indonesia, Keppel Land has agreed to acquire a
three-hectare site for about 400.8 billion rupiah ($33 million)
in West Jakarta where it will develop a high-rise condominium
with ancillary shophouses for sale.
($1 = 12132.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)
($1 = 1.2785 Singapore dollars)
(Compiled by Brian Leonal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)