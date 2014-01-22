Two Singapore developers unveiled plans to develop sites overseas for residences, the Straits Times Daily reported.

Stamford Land Corp Ltd has lodged an application to redevelop a heritage site in Sydney, Australia.

The mainboard-listed company said in a statement that the proposal for the development of 93-97 Macquarie Street, where its Sir Stamford Circular Quay hotel currently stands, includes retaining and adapting the former Health Department Building.

In Indonesia, Keppel Land has agreed to acquire a three-hectare site for about 400.8 billion rupiah ($33 million) in West Jakarta where it will develop a high-rise condominium with ancillary shophouses for sale.

($1 = 12132.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) ($1 = 1.2785 Singapore dollars)