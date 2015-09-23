Singapore will regulate investment schemes such as gold buybacks and collective landbanking after 2016, making it harder for providers of the controversial products to reach retail investors, the Business Times reported, citing the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The regulatory changes, which will be tabled in parliament next year, will be based on the existing Securities Futures Act, the MAS announced on Tuesday.

Precious metals buyback schemes are essentially a form of collateralised borrowing by the product sellers, MAS said. They will thus be treated as debentures, which will require sellers to register prospectuses if they want to sell to retail participants.

