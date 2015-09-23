Singapore will regulate investment schemes such as gold buybacks
and collective landbanking after 2016, making it harder for
providers of the controversial products to reach retail
investors, the Business Times reported, citing the Monetary
Authority of Singapore (MAS).
The regulatory changes, which will be tabled in parliament
next year, will be based on the existing Securities Futures Act,
the MAS announced on Tuesday.
Precious metals buyback schemes are essentially a form of
collateralised borrowing by the product sellers, MAS said. They
will thus be treated as debentures, which will require sellers
to register prospectuses if they want to sell to retail
participants.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Anand Basu)