After the global downturn that the semiconductor industry was mired in last year, 2014 looks set to be a rosier year amid regained confidence that better global demand will bolster manufacturing in Singapore.

"There is usually a strong correlation between global GDP and the integrated circuit (IC) market," Infineon Technologies Asia-Pacific president and managing director Andrew Chong told BT. "In the scenario that the global GDP would grow by 3.5 percent in the following three years, gross output of the global IC market would grow about 10 percent."

Semiconductor output makes up 60 percent of Singapore's total electronics-related production, and the largest share of manufacturing at 20 percent.

(link.reuters.com/vyw85v)

