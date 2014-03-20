COLUMN-Regulation-slashing Trump declares open season on suckers: James Saft
Jan 23 For investors faced with an administration bent on cutting regulations, the obvious Trump play is to choose simplicity over complexity.
Singapore Exchange (SGX) said it will offer more types of orders throughout the trading session, to give investors greater flexibility and convenience.
From March 31, market orders and market-to-limit orders, which were previously only offered during the market opening and closing auction phases, will be available throughout the trading session.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
Jan 23 For investors faced with an administration bent on cutting regulations, the obvious Trump play is to choose simplicity over complexity.
Jan 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed its review of its U.S. midtier regional bank peer group. Following the review, which generally covers banks with assets between $10 billion and $50 billion, Fitch downgraded UMB financial (UMBF) and revised the Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative. At the same time, Fitch revised the Outlooks for BOK Financial (BOKF) to Stable from Negative and revised the Outlook for First