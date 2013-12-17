BRIEF-Mondo TV FY net profit jumps to EUR 8.6 mln
* FY net profit 8.6 million euros ($9.28 million) versus 3.1 million euros a year ago
Dec 17 A combination of factors including the outdated use of lead sealants as well as a blowtorch with an overly hot flame likely caused a fire which damaged a SingTel Internet exchange in October.
SingTel's Board Committee of Inquiry, which comprised three independent members of the company's board, presented its findings at a briefing on Monday evening.
LINK: link.reuters.com/nub55v
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; singapore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* FY net profit 8.6 million euros ($9.28 million) versus 3.1 million euros a year ago
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing
* Says the shareholder Naoyuki Uesaka cut stake in the co to 1.8 percent from 10.1 percent