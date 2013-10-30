Sky One Holdings' collapse on Monday prompted a number
of brokers to update their lists of restricted stocks this week,
raising questions about why the Singapore Exchange (SGX)
did not impose trading curbs as it had done with three
other stocks a few weeks earlier.
Trading in shares of Sky One, a logistics provider being
targeted in a reverse takeover by a coal-mining business, whose
stock fell as much as 91 per cent early Monday before being
halted, is currently restricted at several brokers, including
AmFraser, CIMB, DMG, OCBC Securities and UOB Kay Hian, according
to market sources and some of the brokers' own websites.
