Sales of super sports cars have slowed to a crawl since the tax
hikes and loan curbs of last year took effect, with
registrations in the first half of this year up to 90 per cent
lower.
Only 14 units of Ferrari sports cars were registered between
January and June, for example, compared with 64 in the
corresponding period last year, said the Land Transport
Authority (LTA). The numbers include both official and parallel
imports.
