Sales of super sports cars have slowed to a crawl since the tax hikes and loan curbs of last year took effect, with registrations in the first half of this year up to 90 per cent lower.

Only 14 units of Ferrari sports cars were registered between January and June, for example, compared with 64 in the corresponding period last year, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA). The numbers include both official and parallel imports.

