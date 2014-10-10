UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
Continuing its investing spree for global technology companies, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC is believed to have led a $150 million venture-capital round in Square, a San Francisco-based mobile payments startup founded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.
------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far