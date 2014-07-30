Homegrown technology startups will be considered first over more
established firms for government projects under a new scheme and
nine startups have already applied for this.
Called Accreditation@IDA, the scheme was launched in April
and is run by the Infocomm Development Authority.
The scheme helps startups without a track record or
financial muscle -- and would otherwise not meet the stringent
criteria to apply for government tenders -- get a foot in the
door. Government agencies can skip the usual tender process and
sign a contract with any accredited startups that meet their
criteria.
(bit.ly/1AwhvKA)
