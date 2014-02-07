Singapore's ST Electronics plans to launch its first commercial
satellite in the fourth quarter of next year, the Business Times
reported.
The company made this announcement at the Global Space and
Technology Convention on Thursday while unveiling several
partnerships with overseas satellite companies.
Called TeLEOS-1, the satellite will also be Singapore's
first commercial earth observation satellite, and is "in the
final stage of development", it said.
(link.reuters.com/tur66v)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by the Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)