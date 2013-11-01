Trading in so-called penny stocks, which typically sell for less than 50 cents, has slowed sharply, as nervous brokerages place tough restrictions on buying them.

Investors have to pay cash upfront for many stocks once their purchases exceed a given level, and internet buying is barred.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)