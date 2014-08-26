Amid the quiet investment sales market this quarter, a major office deal is brewing.

Advanced discussions are believed to be going on for the Straits Trading Building, a landmark 999-year leasehold office tower in Battery Road.

The price is understood to be slightly above S$2,800 ($2,238) per sq ft based on the net lettable area of about 159,000-plus sq ft, which would translate to a transaction size of about S$450 million.

(1 US dollar = 1.2512 Singapore dollar)