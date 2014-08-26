REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
Amid the quiet investment sales market this quarter, a major office deal is brewing.
Advanced discussions are believed to be going on for the Straits Trading Building, a landmark 999-year leasehold office tower in Battery Road.
The price is understood to be slightly above S$2,800 ($2,238) per sq ft based on the net lettable area of about 159,000-plus sq ft, which would translate to a transaction size of about S$450 million.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 1.2512 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.