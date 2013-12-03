Dec 3 Singapore will for the first time buy brand new submarines. The Defence Ministry (Mindef) said in a statement on Monday that it inked a deal with German defence contractor Thyssenkrupp Marine System on Nov. 29 to buy two Type 218SG vessels.

The contract includes a logistics package and the training of Singaporean crew in Germany. The new vessels, together with two second-hand Archer-class submarines, will replace four ageing Challenger-class submarines.

