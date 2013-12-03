TIMELINE-Events leading to resignation of U.S. Fed's Lacker
April 4 Following is a timeline of the events leading up to Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker's abrupt resignation on Tuesday:
Dec 3 Singapore will for the first time buy brand new submarines. The Defence Ministry (Mindef) said in a statement on Monday that it inked a deal with German defence contractor Thyssenkrupp Marine System on Nov. 29 to buy two Type 218SG vessels.
The contract includes a logistics package and the training of Singaporean crew in Germany. The new vessels, together with two second-hand Archer-class submarines, will replace four ageing Challenger-class submarines.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong)
April 4 Following is a timeline of the events leading up to Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker's abrupt resignation on Tuesday:
SYDNEY, April 5 The head of Australia's banking watchdog said on Wednesday authorities can take further action if needed to restrain runaway home prices, following measures announced last week.
SEOUL, April 5 South Korea's central bank chief on Wednesday underscored that policy efforts are needed to restore private consumption that has been dampened by a number of factors including a domestic political scandal.