Temasek-linked Dymon Asia Private Equity (Dape) has made its
second investment in a home-grown firm, as it seeks to build a
stable of leading small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from
various sectors.
Dape has pumped S$15 million ($11.8 million) into
Singapore-based company HSL Constructor, a marine civil
engineering and construction firm.
Dape is an arm of Dymon Asia Capital, a Singapore-based
investment management company which manages about $4.2 billion
in assets.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 1.2713 Singapore Dollars)
(Compiled by Rujun Shen; Editing by Anand Basu)