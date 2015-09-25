United Overseas Bank aims to double the number of relationship managers at its private bank by the year's end as it looks to lift its share of this lucrative market, said the Straits Times, citing head of the private banking sector.

It wants to increase the number of such managers from about 50 last year to 100.

