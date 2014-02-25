BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
Sales of the Panorama began only last month, but the poor take-up has prompted developer Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Ltd to take a huge hit on its condominium project in Ang Mo Kio in its financial statement for last year.
The firm said on Monday that it will make an accounting provision of S$110 million ($87 million) for the 99-year leasehold estate for the year ended Dec. 31, 2013.
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.