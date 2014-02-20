Handset maker Xiaomi, often billed as the "Apple of China" and known for its budget smartphones, will be setting up its international headquarters in Singapore. It will first focus on the South-east Asian region.

The firm plans to hire 10 to 20 staff, depending on how fast it grows its business, Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin told The Straits Times. The company's revenue from phone sales hit 31.6 billion yuan ($5.20 billion) last year, up from 12.7 billion yuan in 2012.

