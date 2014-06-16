SINGAPORE, June 16 The number of private homes sold by developers in Singapore in May was the highest monthly figure in almost a year, government data showed on Monday.

Developers sold 1,470 units last month, a 0.8 percent rise compared to 1,459 units in May 2013, data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed.

The level of sales was nearly double April's figure of 749 and was the highest since June 2013 when 1,806 units were sold.

Singapore has taken steps to cool the housing market, and property prices have fallen for the past two quarters.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)