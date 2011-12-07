(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE Dec 7 Singapore on Wednesday
announced new measures to cool the city-state's housing market,
saying foreigners who buy private homes will have to pay an
additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value.
Permanent residents who already own a Singapore home will
pay an additional stamp duty of 3 percent when they buy a second
and subsequent properties, while citizens who purchase a third
and subsequent homes will pay 3 percent.
Singapore residential prices have held up well despite a
slowing economy, helped by low interest rates and rising demand
from overseas investors, in particular those from China.
The latest measures are, however, expected to have a
significant impact.
"In the next one to two months or so, the home-buying demand
from non-resident foreigners will almost dry up," said Nicholas
Mak, executive director of SLP International Property
Consultants.
"From 1995 to 2006, about 10-20 percent of the private homes
transacted in the primary and secondary markets were bought by
non-Singaporeans... In the first 11 months of this year, the
percentage was 28 percent," he added.
A property fund manager, who declined to be named, said
shares of Singapore developers such as CapitaLand and
City Developments will definitely suffer when the
market opens on Thursday.
Singapore private home prices rose 1.3 percent in the third
quarter from April-June despite a raft of government measures to
cool the housing market.
The still buoyant Singapore market contrasts with once-hot
markets in China and Hong Kong where prices and transaction
volumes have begun to fall.
According to a private sector survey released earlier this
month, average home prices in 100 Chinese cities slipped for the
third consecutive month in November.
"Even with the current economic uncertainties, the demand
for private residential property remains firm.... Private
property in Singapore continues to attract investors, local and
foreign," the Singapore government said in a statement.
"Excessive investment demand will, however, make the
property cycle more volatile, and thus increase the risks to our
economy and banking system," it added.
LAND SALES
Singapore on Wednesday also said it will release up to 29
sites for private residential property development in the first
half of 2012, enough for about 14,000 homes.
Fourteen on the sites are on the government's "confirmed
list", which means the land will be put up for auction
regardless of market conditions.
The government said the new supply is slightly lower
compared with the second half of 2011 due to the large supply of
homes in the pipeline.
Private property make up about 20 percent of Singapore's
housing stock. The remaining homes comprise government-built HDB
apartments which only citizens and foreigners with permanent
residency status can buy.
Non-citizens make up about one-third of the city-state's 5.2
million population.
