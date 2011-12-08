SINGAPORE Dec 8 Shares of Singapore
property developers fell sharply on Thursday after the
government announced new measures to cool the city-state's
housing market.
CapitaLand Ltd shares fell as much as 6.5 percent
to S$2.44 while smaller rival City Developments Ltd
fell 7.6 percent to S$9.26 and Wing Tai Holdings was
down 6.5 percent at S$1.00.
Shares of Ho Bee Investment Ltd, which develops
high-end condominiums in Singapore, tumbled by as much as 12.1
percent to S$1.09.
Singapore said on Wednesday foreigners who buy private homes
will have to pay an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of
the property value.
Analysts said they expect developers with greater exposure
to high-end luxury apartments to face more pressure because as
foreign buyers make up a large chunk of their sales.
"We believe each of the key residential demand drivers,
foreign buying, job creation and credit availability, will
likely see signs of softness," Goldman Sachs said in a report.
It added that this could lead to a 15 percent decline in
home prices over the next 18 months with the prime segment
facing more immediate pressure as foreign buyers pull back.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)