SINGAPORE Jan 11 A suburban site north of Singapore's city-centre attracted lower bids on Tuesday, signalling weakened sentiment in the residential sector after the government introduced new measures last month to cool the market, analysts said.

"Developers were visibly more cautious in the Mount Vernon condo site tender that closed yesterday," Nomura analyst Sai Min Chow said in a note to clients on Wednesday.

"City Development's joint venture submitted a top bid of S$495 ($380) per square foot per plot ratio, 20 percent lower than what it paid for a nearby site in March last year," he added.

Singapore in December announced new measures to cool the city-state's housing market, including the imposition of an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value for foreigners.

The top bid of $388.11 million ($301.12 million) for the Mount Vernon site was placed by a consortium comprising Hong Leong Group, City Developments Ltd and TID Residential Pte Ltd.

($1 = 1.2889 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim and Matt Driskill)