SINGAPORE, April 16 New private home sales in
Singapore dipped slightly in March from February but remained
high by historical norms, indicating continued strong demand for
apartments in the city-state despite measures to cool the
housing market.
Developers in Singapore sold 2,393 residential units last
month, down about 1 percent from 2,417 in February, according to
data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).
However, the figure was well above the 1,872 units sold in
January.
Including executive condominiums, a category of apartments
reserved primarily for Singaporeans, a total of 3,032 units were
sold in March compared with February's 3,142.
Singapore home prices fell 0.1 percent in January-March from
the preceding quarter - the first drop in nearly three years -
hurt by government measures to discourage speculative demand.
But transaction volume has remained strong due to low
interest rates, a wave of immigration to the city-state and, in
recent years, a shortage of new supply from the government
agency tasked with housing 80 percent of the population.
The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has since stepped up
its home building programme.
