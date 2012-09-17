SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Singapore's private home
sales in August dropped 27 percent from July to its lowest in
two months, according to data from the Urban Redevelopment
Authority released on Monday.
Developers in Singapore sold 1,421 residential units last
month excluding executive condominiums (EC), a category of
apartments reserved mainly for Singaporeans, down from 1,946 in
July, but higher than 1,371 in June.
Including ECs, August home sales was 1,539 units, down 25.7
percent from July.
The decline in home sales in August could have been partly
due to the Hungry Ghost Month which typically sees fewer buyers
in the market.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)