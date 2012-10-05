SINGAPORE Oct 5 Singapore on Friday set a
maximum tenure of 35 years for all new residential property
loans as part of new measures to cool its housing market.
The new rules, which take effect from Oct 6, apply to both
private homes and government-built Housing and Development Board
(HDB) apartments, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said
in a statement.
"Over the last three years, the average tenure for new
residential property loans has increased from 25 to 29 years.
More than 45 percent of new residential property loans granted
by financial institutions have tenures exceeding 30 years," MAS
said.
"The new rules aim to curb continued upward pressure on
residential property prices, driven by low interest rates and
rapid credit growth," the central bank added.
Singapore private home prices rose 0.5 percent in the third
quarter from the April-June quarter, when prices increased by
0.4 percent, while resale prices of HDB apartments gained 2.0
percent quarter-on-quarter following an increase of 1.3 percent
in April-June.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)