SINGAPORE Oct 5 Singapore introduced on Friday
measures to prevent a bubble in its housing market and ensure
more prudent lending by banks after property prices rose at a
faster pace in the third quarter.
Beginning on Saturday, the maximum tenure of all new
residential property loans will be capped at 35 years, with
loans exceeding 30 years facing significantly tighter
loan-to-value limits, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)
said in a statement.
Other measures introduced by the authority, the country's
central bank, included a lower loan-to-value ratio for
residential property loans taken up by companies and other
non-individual borrowers.
"We are taking this step now to require more prudent
lending, and will continue to watch the property market
carefully," MAS Chairman Tharman Shanmugaratnam said in the
statement.
"We will do what it takes to cool the market, and avoid a
bubble that will eventually hurt borrowers and destabilise our
financial system."
Tharman, who is also deputy prime minister and finance
minister, said quantitative easing by central banks and low
interest rates had resulted in easy credit but the situation
would eventually change.
Singapore interest rates are near record lows and home
buyers can pay as little as 1 percent per annum on their
mortgages.
"Over the last three years, the average tenure for new
residential property loans has increased from 25 to 29 years.
More than 45 percent of new residential property loans granted
by financial institutions have tenures exceeding 30 years," the
central bank added.
Singapore did not previously set a maximum duration for
property loans and the longest maturity currently available for
homes in the city-state is a 50-year loan offered by United
Overseas Bank.
Singapore private home prices rose 0.5 percent in the third
quarter from the April-June quarter when prices increased by 0.4
percent, while resale prices of government-built Housing and
Development Board (HDB) apartments leapt 2.0 percent
quarter-on-quarter following a gain of 1.3 percent in
April-June.
Private residential prices have risen 55 percent since
hitting a trough in the second quarter of 2009 in the aftermath
of the global financial crisis. HDB apartment resale prices have
jumped 43 percent after a relatively mild correction in the
first quarter of 2009.
SPECULATION
"In my view, it's more of a pre-emptive prudential policy
measure to ensure households do not get too exposed to the
recent lengthening of mortgage durations by financial
institutions," said Maybank head of FX research Saktiandi
Supaat.
He said the latest measure appeared more aimed at capping
household debt exposure than keeping a lid on property prices.
Colin Tan, head of research and consultancy at Chesterton
Suntec International, said the measures affected speculators
more than buyers looking for a place to stay.
"The long-term loans encourage speculation because you can
borrow for a long time at very low repayments," Tan said.
Singapore in September took steps to ensure developers build
apartments of different sizes rather than just tiny "shoebox"
units that were more popular with investors and speculators
because of their lower cost.
The last comprehensive set of real estate cooling measures
were introduced in December last year when the government
imposed an additional 10 percent stamp duty on the property
value that buyers who were not Singapore citizens or permanent
residents had to pay.
