SINGAPORE Oct 15 Singapore's private home sales
in September surged 83.7 percent over the previous month to the
highest level in over three years, official data showed on
Monday, despite a series of government measures to cool the
property market.
Earlier this month, Singapore capped the maximum tenure for
all new residential property loans at 35 years, with loans
exceeding 30 years facing significantly tighter loan-to-value
limits.
The spike in home sales came as developers launched more
units following the Hungry Ghost Month which began in August and
ran to the middle of September when there are less buyers in the
market.
Developers sold 2,621 residential units last month excluding
executive condominiums, a category of apartments reserved mainly
for Singaporeans, the highest number since July 2009 and up from
1,427 in August,
Sales in September year-on-year were 60 .7 percent higher,
data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed, underscoring
government concerns that high demand may push prices further in
the tiny city-state.
Last week, Singapore's central bank surprised markets by
keeping monetary policy steady, despite slowing growth, because
of inflation concerns and surging home prices.
However, experts said the new round of policy measures may
dampen demand for homes going forward.
"Developers could adopt a wait-and-see approach on the
effects of the cooling measure on buying sentiment before
rolling out new launches at competitive prices," said property
consultant Knight Frank.
In December, the government imposed an additional 10 percent
stamp duty on the property value which buyers who were not
Singapore citizens or permanent residents had to pay.
