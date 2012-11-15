SINGAPORE Nov 15 Private home sales in
Singapore in October dropped 26 percent from the previous month,
as some developers held back launches and investors stayed on
the sidelines in the wake of fresh property cooling measures,
official data showed on Thursday.
Developers sold 1,948 residential units last month excluding
executive condominiums, a category of apartments reserved mainly
for Singaporeans, the lowest number since June and down from
2,621 in September, according to data form the Urban
Redevelopment Authority.
However, October's sales were still 40 percent higher than a
year ago due to buoyant demand in the mass market, underscoring
government concerns of rising home prices in the tiny
city-state.
To cool its property market, Singapore's government has
introduced a string a measures, the latest being a move in
October to cap the maximum tenure for all new residential
property loans at 35 years, with loans exceeding 30 years facing
significantly tighter loan-to-value limits.
