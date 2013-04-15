SINGAPORE, April 15 Developers in Singapore sold
a record number of new homes in March as buyers returned to the
market, driven by discounts and incentives and raising fears
the government could take further steps to cool the housing
market.
The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Monday
developers sold 2,793 housing units last month -- nearly four
times the 712 units sold in February and the highest number
since the URA began publishing monthly data.
Including executive condominiums or ECs, a category of homes
reserved for Singaporean buyers, sales by developers rose to
3,072 in March from 921 in February.
Colin Tan, head of research at real estate consultancy
Suntec Chesterton International, said the surge in home sales
raised the possibility of further government intervention, even
though the jump was partly due to discounts offered by
developers.
Property consultants said the Singapore developers that have
been most aggressive in cutting prices to lure buyers include
Southeast Asia's biggest developer Capitaland and the
Far East Organization, whose listed units include Yeo Hiap Seng
Ltd and Far East Orchard.
"March's transaction numbers are a combination of new
launches, attractive pricing and discounts and rebates which
would lead to short-term robust buying behavior," said Mohd
Ismail, CEO of PropNex, a firm of property agents.
"Strong sales are not likely in the coming months," he
added.
For the month of March, the best-selling projects included
those launched by Bayfront Reality, a joint venture between
Aspial Corp and Fragrance Group, and Tuan
Sing Holdings.
Singapore has been trying to cool its housing market as
recent immigration and near-record low interest rates drove a
surge in demand.
In January, the government raised stamp duties for foreign
buyers of Singapore homes and set new limits on their ability to
borrow.
Authorities also introduced an additional stamp duty on
locals buying a second property and foreigners with permanent
residency status seeking to own their first home in the
Southeast Asian city-state.
(Reporting By Teo Jion Chun and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by
Kevin Lim and Eric Meijer)