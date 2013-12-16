SINGAPORE Dec 16 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 15 percent in November from October, government data showed on Monday, indicating still strong demand for residential property despite a series of curbs.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 1,228 units last month, up from a revised 1,070 units in October. Last month's figure was also higher than the 1,087 units sold in November 2012.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)