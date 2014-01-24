SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the
change in private home prices in the fourth quarter of 2013:
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
Quarter Q4/20 Q3/20 Q3/2 Q1/2 Q4/2
13 13 013 012 012
Singapore -0.9 +0.4 +1.0 +0.6 +1.8
private
home prices
CONTEXT:
- The fall in Q4 prices was revised from the flash
estimate of a 0.8 percent fall
- This is the first fall in prices in seven quarters
- For 2013 as a whole, private home prices rose 1.1 percent,
compared with 2.8 percent in 2012
- Prices of non-landed private residential properties in the
core central region fell 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter from
the third, compared with a decline of 0.3 percent in the
July-to-September period
- Prices of homes outside the central region fell by 1
percent, the first decrease since the second quarter of 2009
- Private property rents fell 0.5 percent in the fourth
quarter from the third, compared with a 0.2 percent rise in the
third quarter.
- Transactions in Singapore's housing market have fallen in
recent months, hurt by the government's latest efforts to cool
its housing market as well as concerns about rising interest
rates and the upcoming supply of new apartments.
- In December the number of private homes sold by developers
fell by more than 80 percent from a year earlier to 259.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)