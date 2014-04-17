* Q1 sales volume down 68 percent
* Over-supply looming, developers cut prices
* Property prices seen falling 10-20 percent over 2 years
By Rachel Armstrong and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, April 18 Luxury property developers
in Singapore are facing their worst sales outlook in six years
as a raft of government measures to cool one of the world's most
expensive real estate markets bite.
Sales of private homes, which account for just under
one-fifth of the total property market, fell to their lowest in
more than four years in January to March, official data showed
this week. If the decline continues at the same pace for the
rest of this year, analysts expect sales to halve from the
15,000 units sold in 2013.
Prices of private residential properties are also expected
to fall this year and the next by between 10 and 20 percent,
analysts say. The drop began at end of last year, due to the
government measures, reducing prices that had increased by
around two-thirds since end-2009.
The weakness in the market is likely to weigh on the sales
outlook of smaller listed developers of premium properties such
as Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Ltd, Ho Bee Land
Ltd and Wing Tai Holdings Ltd.
Larger developers are less affected due to their more
diversified portfolios, but they are also cutting prices.
CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest listed
property developer, is selling units at its Sky Habitat
condominium for S$1,370 ($1,100) per square foot compared to as
high as S$1,900 when it was launched two years ago, agents say.
"It feels like we're back in 2008," said Christine Li, head
of research at real estate firm OrangeTee, referring to the
property slump that affected Singapore during the global
financial crisis.
"There's quite a difference between the number of people who
express interest in a development compared to those who are able
to commit," she added.
FEW LOANS FOR HOMES
Singapore is the world's fourth most expensive market for
luxury property according to Knight Frank, with prices propelled
by a scarcity of land and its popularity as an investment
destination for wealthy Asians. Most of the country's 5.4
million people, however, live in cheaper, government-built
apartments.
Private houses and condominium apartments account for about
18 percent of the market, but the value of contracts awarded
each year to build these properties usually outstrips that for
public housing.
Last year, contracts worth nearly S$10 billion were awarded
for private residential construction, a figure the building
regulator estimates will fall by as much as a third in 2014 as
developers avoid new longer-term projects in an unfavourable
environment.
Wary of a property bubble, the government of this
island-state has initiated seven rounds of cooling measures
since 2009. These had failed to put a major brake on price rises
until a new rule last June took effect, limiting buyers total
loan obligations to 60 percent of their monthly income.
This has made obtaining mortgages harder, reducing the
overall number of property buyers, and especially those looking
for larger, expensive homes. Cheaper, smaller apartments are not
as badly affected, as they remain relatively affordable.
"Definitely at the high-end, the luxury end, the market is a
bit slower because these are the people who are most affected by
the policy measures," said Lim Ming Yan, chief executive of
CapitaLand.
Samuel Tsien, CEO of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd
, told Reuters last month the bank was extending 40
percent fewer new mortgages in the first quarter of 2014 versus
the same year-ago period.
Adding to developers' conundrum, and the pressure on prices,
is the threat of government charges on companies unable to sell
all units within two years of completion. Penalties are based on
a percentage of the unit price, and rise each year the home is
left unoccupied.
Developers generally start selling properties up to four
years ahead of completion, and in the past, many sell out within
a few weeks of their sales launch. Now things are slowing.
Wheelock Properties is taking a write-down of S$110 million
on its Panorama complex of 698 flats due to be completed in
2017. Of the 120 flats put up for sale so far, only 57 were sold
by the end of March.
Tuan Sing Holdings is also seeing slow sales at
its ultra-luxury Cluny Park Residence, where a four-bedroom
ground floor unit, complete with private pool, costs S$8.5
million.
"Due to the various restrictive cooling measures, investors
may feel no great urgency to buy as they wait for a more
attractive entry point," said Mohamed Ismail, chief executive of
estate agents PropNex Realty.
The dearth of buyers has created a supply glut which is only
likely to worsen within the next four years.
Government data shows 82,575 new, private residential units
are expected to be built between 2014 and 2018. That means an
annual rise in the supply of property of around 20,000 units,
around twice the average of the last 10 years.
"Either the population will need to increase tremendously in
the next few years or else there will be a lot of vacant units,"
said Nicholas Mak, executive director at SLP International
Property Consultants.
($1 = 1.2534 Singapore Dollars)
