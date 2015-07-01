China stocks fall as regulatory fears deepen; Hong Kong up
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger
SINGAPORE, July 1 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released its flash estimates for the change in private home prices in the second quarter of 2015: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q2/2015 Q1/2015 Singapore -0.9 -1.0 private home prices CONTEXT: The URA released its flash estimate of private residential property price index for the first quarter of 2015 using improved methodology, including changes such as the adoption of a new base period of first quarter 2009. The figures for past quarters reflect revised figures using the new methodology. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Hanna Paul May 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, while better-than-expected Indonesian economic growth lifted the market to a record high. Macron was elected French President on Sunday, washing the global markets and particularly European allies with relief, as the independent centrist favours keeping the country in the European Union. The win also a