(Corrects percentage fall in eighth paragraph to nearly 7
percent)
SINGAPORE, July 24 Prices of private homes in
Singapore dropped for the seventh straight quarter, the longest
declining streak in more than a decade, and analysts expect the
market to continue to soften for the rest of 2015 as property
cooling measures take their toll.
The second-quarter private residential property index fell
0.9 percent from the previous quarter to 144.2, with prices
dropping across all market segments, Urban Redevelopment
Authority data showed.
Singapore has introduced several rounds of cooling measures
since 2009, including higher stamp duties and tougher mortgage
conditions, hurting sales volumes. The measures sent prices of
private homes down 4 percent in 2014, the first year of overall
price decline since the global financial crisis.
"There is a fair bit of latent demand just waiting in the
wings," said Nicholas Mak, executive director of research and
consultancy at SLP International. He said the government would
be wary of relaxing measures "too much or too fast" if there was
a possibility that it could lead to a sharp rebound in prices.
Mak expects prices to fall 2.5 percent to 5 percent in 2015.
The central bank earlier this week said it was premature to
consider removing the cooling measures.
"In the context of the price increase - 60 percent over
three years - the softening we have seen is really not all that
much," said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary
Authority of Singapore.
The private residential property index has lost nearly 7
percent in the last seven quarters.
The last time home prices fell for such a long stretch was
for eight quarters from the third quarter of 2000.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing
by Eric Meijer)