SINGAPORE Jan 31 Singapore private home prices fell in December from the previous month, according to data from the National University of Singapore, showing signs that new measures to curb the housing market are taking effect.

Prices of private non-landed residential properties in Singapore dipped 0.8 percent last month, flash estimates from the university's Singapore Residential Property Index (SRPI) showed. This compared with a revised 1.4 percent rise in November.

Singapore acted to cool the city-state's housing market in December, saying foreigners who buy private homes will have to pay an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value.

SRPI said home prices in the central region of the city-state dipped by 0.4 percent, while those in the non-central region fell 1 percent.

Last week, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed private home prices rose just 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 from the previous three months, slowing for nine consecutive quarters.

The SRPI is compiled by the National University of Singapore's Institute of Real Estate Studies and measures a basket of completed private apartments and condominiums, excluding executive condominiums. (Reporting by Charmian Kok, editing by Richard Pullin)