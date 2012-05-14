SINGAPORE May 14 Singapore's housing minister
said on Monday the government continues to have concerns about
the residential property market, in particular small-sized
"shoebox" apartments, and will not hesitate to take more action
if needed.
"The market is a lot cooler than it was say one year ago,
although there are little pockets of hot activities particularly
in the mass market with the emergence of shoebox units,"
Minister for National Development Khaw Boon Wan told Parliament.
"We will continue to be very vigilant, closely monitoring
the situation. Clearly, the market is (heading) towards a soft
landing but we have not landed yet. So stay seated with your
buckle on," he added.
Singapore private home prices fell 0.1 percent in the first
three months of this year, hurt by government measures to cool
the residential sector.
But private home sales soared to a new record during the
quarter, led by investment demand for so-called shoebox units,
leading several analysts to predict authorities may take further
steps to cool the residential market.
Shoebox apartments refer to homes that are around 500 square
feet - the size of four carpark lots - or smaller. They are
popular with investors because of their relatively low cost.
Khaw told Parliament an increasing number of shoebox units
are being sold by developers in the suburbs where their appeal
to tenants remain untested.
"We will continue to monitor these developments closely and
will not hesitate to take action, if necessary, to ensure that
the housing market remains stable and sustainable," he said.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok, Editing by Kevin Lim)