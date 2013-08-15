SINGAPORE Aug 15 New private home sales in
Singapore fell by around three quarters in July from the
previous month, hurt by new cooling measures that capped the
amount of loans relative to monthly income.
According to Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) data,
developers sold 481 homes in July, down sharply from 1,806 units
in June.
Including executive condominiums (ECs), a category of
apartments for middle-income Singaporeans, July's new private
home sales totalled 593 units compared with June's 2,119 units.
Singapore has been trying to cool its housing market, fueled
by near record-low interest rates and an influx of foreigners.
On June 28, the Monetary Authority of Singapore introduced
rules to ensure that a property buyer's monthly payments do not
exceed 60 percent of his income, a move aimed at cooling the
housing market and ensuring investors are not caught out by a
rise in interest rates.
MAS subsequently said it was concerned about rising
household debt and said an estimated 5-10 percent of borrowers
had "probably over-leveraged on their property purchases" based
on their total debt service payment ratio of more than 60
percent of monthly income.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)