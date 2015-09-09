(Repeats story published Wednesday, with no change to text)

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Singapore's private home prices are expected to extend their longest stretch of decline in over a decade as an imminent U.S. interest rate hike threatens to push up borrowing costs, in a market where measures to cool prices have also strangled demand.

Prices have fallen about 7 percent over the past seven quarters, after the government raised stamp duties and tightened lending criteria. But the pace of decline pales in comparison to the 60 percent surge of the four years to 2013, as overseas investors in particular took advantage of low interest rates.

Housing prices are a hot topic in the land-starved country, home to some of the world's most expensive real estate. Prices topped the agenda in a 2011 election decided by the slimmest-ever margin, and voters at some party rallies said prices will be on their minds when they go to the polls again on Friday.

"Now that interest rates are normalising it gives the government a lot more leeway to relax the measures. The speculative demand will not be there anymore," said analyst Derrick Heng at Maybank Kim Eng.

The U.S. hike, widely expected between September and year-end, is likely to trigger similar credit-squeezing in Singapore. Analysts said the development is one factor that could prompt the government to review measures, which have particularly hit speculative and foreign demand. But it will only act if prices have fallen sufficiently.

"Premature relaxation of the measures could restore upward pressure on prices, particularly as global interest rates remain low," the Ministry of National Development told Reuters in an email. "It is still too early to relax the property market cooling measures."

The measures pushed annual private home sales down to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis. Residential unit sales in Singapore at CapitaLand Ltd, one of Southeast Asia's biggest developers, fell 46 percent in January-June.

"We expect the impact of the property cooling measures to continue to weigh on the private residential market," CapitaLand said in an email. "We believe the government will review the property cooling measures in a timely manner."

Alice Tan, head of Singapore research at consultancy Knight Frank, expects prices to bottom out from early to mid-2016 onwards. "That's when the government could look into tweaking the measures."

But authorities could be forced to act earlier to stimulate the economy, as the possibility of a second straight quarter of contraction in July-September raised the spectre of recession.

"A confirmed recession and (U.S.) Fed rate hikes will likely prompt the government to ease property measures in the subsequent months," said Chua Hak Bin, head of emerging Asia economics at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Christopher Cushing)