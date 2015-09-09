(Repeats story published Wednesday, with no change to text)
* Govt price-cooling measures weakened demand
* Rate-rise to compound demand picture, push down prices
* Govt sees prices still too high
* Market watchers expect review of measures next year
By Aradhana Aravindan
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Singapore's private home
prices are expected to extend their longest stretch of decline
in over a decade as an imminent U.S. interest rate hike
threatens to push up borrowing costs, in a market where measures
to cool prices have also strangled demand.
Prices have fallen about 7 percent over the past seven
quarters, after the government raised stamp duties and tightened
lending criteria. But the pace of decline pales in comparison to
the 60 percent surge of the four years to 2013, as overseas
investors in particular took advantage of low interest rates.
Housing prices are a hot topic in the land-starved country,
home to some of the world's most expensive real estate. Prices
topped the agenda in a 2011 election decided by the
slimmest-ever margin, and voters at some party rallies said
prices will be on their minds when they go to the polls again on
Friday.
"Now that interest rates are normalising it gives the
government a lot more leeway to relax the measures. The
speculative demand will not be there anymore," said analyst
Derrick Heng at Maybank Kim Eng.
The U.S. hike, widely expected between September and
year-end, is likely to trigger similar credit-squeezing in
Singapore. Analysts said the development is one factor that
could prompt the government to review measures, which have
particularly hit speculative and foreign demand. But it will
only act if prices have fallen sufficiently.
"Premature relaxation of the measures could restore upward
pressure on prices, particularly as global interest rates remain
low," the Ministry of National Development told Reuters in an
email. "It is still too early to relax the property market
cooling measures."
The measures pushed annual private home sales down to levels
not seen since the 2008 financial crisis. Residential unit sales
in Singapore at CapitaLand Ltd, one of Southeast
Asia's biggest developers, fell 46 percent in January-June.
"We expect the impact of the property cooling measures to
continue to weigh on the private residential market," CapitaLand
said in an email. "We believe the government will review the
property cooling measures in a timely manner."
Alice Tan, head of Singapore research at consultancy Knight
Frank, expects prices to bottom out from early to mid-2016
onwards. "That's when the government could look into tweaking
the measures."
But authorities could be forced to act earlier to stimulate
the economy, as the possibility of a second straight quarter of
contraction in July-September raised the spectre of recession.
"A confirmed recession and (U.S.) Fed rate hikes will likely
prompt the government to ease property measures in the
subsequent months," said Chua Hak Bin, head of emerging Asia
economics at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
