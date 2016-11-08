SINGAPORE Nov 8 Wealthy Link Pte Ltd has made
the highest bid of S$2.6 billion ($1.87 billion) to buy land in
Singapore's downtown Marina Bay in a tender that attracted seven
property developers, the government said on Tuesday.
The price offered by Wealthy Link, part of IOI Properties
Group Bhd, is a reflection of the steady restoration
of investor confidence in the Singapore office market, Christine
Li, director research at real estate services firm Cushman &
Wakefield, said.
She said Grade A office market has been down for the past
six quarters, but was likely to recover post-2017 when new
supply is completed.
Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority said in a
statement that a decision on the tender award would be taken
after all the bids had been evaluated.
($1 = 1.3901 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar. Editing by Jane Merriman)