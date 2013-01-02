SINGAPORE, Jan 2 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released preliminary private home price data for the fourth quarter of 2012 on Wednesday: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q4/2012 Q3/2012 Q2/2012 Q1/2012 Q4/2011 Singapore +1.8 +0.6 +0.4 -0.1 +0.2 private home prices Context: * Private home prices rose 2.8 percent for the whole of 2012, based on preliminary estimates. * Prices of non-landed private residential properties rose 0.8 percent in the core central region in the fourth quarter, compared with 0.1 percent in the previous quarter. Prices in the rest of the central region rose 0.9 percent, compared with 0.8 percent in the third quarter. * The URA flash estimates are based on caveats lodged during the first 10 weeks of the quarter, supplemented by information on the number of new units sold by developers. URA will release detailed data towards the end of the month. * In October, Singapore introduced new measures to cool its housing market. The steps include a maximum tenure of 35 years for all new residential property loans, with loans exceeding 30 years facing significantly tighter loan-to-value limits. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)