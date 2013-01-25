SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority (URA) released detailed private home
price data for the fourth quarter of 2012 on Friday:
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
Quarter Q4/2012 Q3/2012 Q2/2012 Q1/2012 Q4/2011
Singapore +1.8 +0.6 +0.4 -0.1 +0.2
private home
prices
Context:
- The rise in private home prices is unchanged from the
flash estimate of 1.8 percent quarter-on-quarter rise.
- Private home prices rose 2.8 percent for the whole of
2012, unchanged from the preliminary estimate of 2.8 percent.
- Prices of non-landed private residential properties in the
core central region rose 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter from
the third quarter. Prices outside the central region rose 3.8
percent.
- Rents for private residential property rose by 0.7 percent
in the fourth quarter from the third quarter.
- Resale prices of government-built HDB apartments rose 2.5
percent in the fourth quarter from the preceding three months.
- Singapore earlier this month introduced new measures to
cool its housing market. The new steps include raising the
additional stamp duty on foreigners and corporates buying
residential property in Singapore to 15 percent from 10 percent,
a 5 percent stamp duty on permanent residents purchasing their
first home and a 7 percent stamp duty on citizens acquiring a
second residence.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)