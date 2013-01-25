SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released detailed private home price data for the fourth quarter of 2012 on Friday: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q4/2012 Q3/2012 Q2/2012 Q1/2012 Q4/2011 Singapore +1.8 +0.6 +0.4 -0.1 +0.2 private home prices Context: - The rise in private home prices is unchanged from the flash estimate of 1.8 percent quarter-on-quarter rise. - Private home prices rose 2.8 percent for the whole of 2012, unchanged from the preliminary estimate of 2.8 percent. - Prices of non-landed private residential properties in the core central region rose 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter from the third quarter. Prices outside the central region rose 3.8 percent. - Rents for private residential property rose by 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter from the third quarter. - Resale prices of government-built HDB apartments rose 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter from the preceding three months. - Singapore earlier this month introduced new measures to cool its housing market. The new steps include raising the additional stamp duty on foreigners and corporates buying residential property in Singapore to 15 percent from 10 percent, a 5 percent stamp duty on permanent residents purchasing their first home and a 7 percent stamp duty on citizens acquiring a second residence. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)