SINGAPORE, April 1 Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority (URA) released advance estimates for the
change in private home prices in the first quarter of 2013:
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
Quarter Q1/2013 Q4/2012 Q3/2012 Q2/2012 Q1/2012
Singapore private +0.5 +1.8 +0.6 +0.4 -0.1
home prices
CONTEXT:
- Private home prices rose 2.8 percent for the whole of
2012.
- Prices of non-landed private residential properties in the
core central region rose 0.4 percent in the first quarter from
the fourth quarter. Prices outside the central region rose 1.7
percent.
- The Housing and Development Board (HDB), which houses over
80 percent of Singaporeans, said separately that resale prices
rose 1.2 percent in the first quarter from the fourth quarter.
That was slower than the rise of 2.5 percent in the fourth
quarter from the third quarter.
- Singapore has been trying to cool its housing market over
the past two years. In January, the government introduced an
additional buyers stamp duty on citizens buying a second home
and raised the duty for foreigners buying residential property.
- The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction
prices given in caveats lodged during the first 10 weeks of the
quarter, supplemented by information on new units sold by
developers.
- URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks later.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)