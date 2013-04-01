SINGAPORE, April 1 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released advance estimates for the change in private home prices in the first quarter of 2013: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q1/2013 Q4/2012 Q3/2012 Q2/2012 Q1/2012 Singapore private +0.5 +1.8 +0.6 +0.4 -0.1 home prices CONTEXT: - Private home prices rose 2.8 percent for the whole of 2012. - Prices of non-landed private residential properties in the core central region rose 0.4 percent in the first quarter from the fourth quarter. Prices outside the central region rose 1.7 percent. - The Housing and Development Board (HDB), which houses over 80 percent of Singaporeans, said separately that resale prices rose 1.2 percent in the first quarter from the fourth quarter. That was slower than the rise of 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter from the third quarter. - Singapore has been trying to cool its housing market over the past two years. In January, the government introduced an additional buyers stamp duty on citizens buying a second home and raised the duty for foreigners buying residential property. - The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in caveats lodged during the first 10 weeks of the quarter, supplemented by information on new units sold by developers. - URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks later. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)