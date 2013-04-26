SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the first quarter of 2013: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q1/2013 Q4/2012 Q3/2012 Q2/2012 Q1/2012 Singapore private +0.6 +1.8 +0.6 +0.4 -0.1 home prices CONTEXT: - The increase in Q1 prices was higher than the flash estimate of a 0.5 percent rise. - Private home prices rose 2.8 percent for the whole of 2012. - Prices of non-landed private residential properties in the core central region rose 0.6 percent in the first quarter from the fourth quarter. Prices outside the central region rose by 1.4 percent from the fourth quarter. - The Housing and Development Board (HDB), which houses more than 80 percent of Singaporeans, said separately that resale prices of HDB apartments rose 1.3 percent in the first quarter from the fourth quarter. - Singapore has been trying to cool its housing market over the past two years. In January, the government introduced an additional buyers stamp duty on citizens buying a second home and raised the duty for foreigners buying residential property. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Paul Tait)