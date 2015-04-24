SINGAPORE, April 24 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the first quarter of 2015: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q1/2015 Singapore -1.0 private home prices CONTEXT: - Private home prices in Singapore have declined for six straight quarters after the government introduced a series of measures over the past few years to cool the city-state's housing market. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)