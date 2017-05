TENDER-Russia's Surgut awards Trafigura with up to 3.7 mln T of fuel oil via tenders

MOSCOW, May 15 Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz has awarded Trafigura with up to 3.7 million tonnes of fuel oil via tenders, produced at Kirishi refinery, for delivery from the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in July-December 2017, industry sources told Reuters on Monday.