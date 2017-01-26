COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the fourth quarter of 2016: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q4/2016 Q3/2016 Singapore -0.5 -1.5 private home prices - For the whole of 2016, private residential property prices fell 3.1 percent, after a 3.7 percent decline in 2015. - For the whole of 2016, rentals of private residential properties fell 4.0 percent, compared with a 4.6 percent decline in 2015. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
QUITO, May 29 Ecuador's new leftist president, Lenin Moreno, said on Monday he would seek to refinance the Andean country's "expensive" foreign debt in a bid to ease pressure on its economy.