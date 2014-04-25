SINGAPORE, April 25 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the first quarter of 2014: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q1/2014 Q4/2013 Singapore -1.3 -0.9 private home prices CONTEXT: - The fall in Q1 prices was unchanged from the flash estimate of a 1.3 percent drop. - Prices of non-landed properties in the core central region fell 1.1 percent in the first quarter, after a 2.1 percent drop in the fourth quarter of 2013. - Prices of homes outside the central region eased 0.1 percent, following a 1.0 percent decline in the previous quarter. - Private property rents fell 0.7 percent in the first quarter, quickening from the 0.5 percent decline in the previous quarter. - A series of measures to cool the property market have started to mute activity in the housing market in Singapore, and property prices have fallen for the past two consecutive quarters after rising 62 percent between the second quarter of 2009 and third quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)