SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the
change in private home prices in the third quarter of 2014:
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
Quarter Q3/2014 Q2/2014
Singapore -0.7 -1.0
private
home prices
CONTEXT:
- Private residential property prices fell 0.7 percent in
the third quarter, declining for the fourth consecutive quarter.
- Prices dropped across all segments of the residential
property market.
- Prices of non-landed properties in the core central region
fell 0.8 percent, after slipping 1.5 percent in the previous
quarter. Prices outside the central region dropped 0.3 percent
after falling 0.9 percent in the previous quarter.
- Rentals of private residential properties fell by 0.8
percent in the third quarter, after declining 0.6 percent in the
second quarter.
