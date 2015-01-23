BRIEF-German payment service providers B+S Card Service and Payone to merge
* German payment service providers B+s Card Service and Payone to merge in Q3
SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the fourth quarter of 2014: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q4/2014 Q3/2014 Singapore -1.1 -0.7 private home prices CONTEXT: -- Prices of private residential properties fell for the fifth straight quarter. -- For 2014 as a whole, prices of private residential properties fell 4.0 percent, the first year of overall price decline since 2008. Private residential properties rose 1.1 percent in 2013. -- Private home prices in Singapore have declined over the past five quarters after the government introduced a series of measures over the past few years to cool the city-state's housing market. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Says will hold about 3 percent stake in Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to be set up with Dutch pension fund APG, with an investment of 4 million euros ($4.4 million)