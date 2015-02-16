SINGAPORE Feb 16 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell nearly 35 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Developers sold 372 units last month, compared with 572 units in January 2014, according to data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The level of sales was up about 62 percent from the 230 units sold in December.

A series of measures to cool the property market have dampened activity in the housing sector in Singapore. Private home prices fell 4.0 percent in 2014, the first annual drop since 2008.

